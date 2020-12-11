Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Backs Program to Help Substance Abusers, Develop Recovery-Friendly Work Environments, And Advocate for Criminal Justice Reform

Sponsored - In an effort to help Kentuckians struggling with substance use disorder, assist businesses in developing recovery-friendly work environments, and engage Kentuckians interested in smart criminal justice reforms, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has launched Kentucky Comeback, a statewide initiative in partnership with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

The mission of “Kentucky Comeback: Hope, Healing, and a Fair Chance” is to build a broad-based coalition to dramatically transform the state’s approach to addiction and criminal justice.

Now, powered by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the business community is working to tackle Kentucky’s struggles with addiction and incarceration.

Kentuckians are getting involved with these efforts to bring about real change and encourage the passage of new laws to help people write their comeback stories by:

· Making it easier for people to stay in recovery;

· Offering opportunities for meaningful employment;

· Keeping people out of prison; and

· Helping those coming out of incarceration to become productive members of their communities once again.

Don’t let the past stand in the way of a fair chance. It’s time for a Kentucky Comeback! Let your voice be heard by joining the network today!