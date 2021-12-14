Lawrence County Health Department Brings Vaccine Clinics to an Area Near You!

Sponsored - Right now, the Lawrence County Health Department is hosting vaccine clinics across the county. Please see the schedule for Covid vaccine clinics below. 1st, 2nd, and booster doses are available. The following vaccines are available.

Pediatric Pfizer- 5 years of age and older

Pfizer- 12 years of age and older

Moderna- 18 years of age and older

Johnson & Johnson- 18 years of age and older

*Please note: Booster doses can be given to anyone who is 18 years of age and older, based on the date of their last regular covid vaccine.

Clinic Schedule

December 15th- South Point Board of Education 9:00AM-12:00PM

December 16th- Lawrence County Health Department 3:00PM-7:00pm

December 20th- Dawson Bryant Elementary School 4:00PM-6:00PM

Lawrence County Health Department

2122 South 8th St.

Ironton, OH 45638

740-532-3962

http://www.lawcohd.org/