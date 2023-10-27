Top Secrets of Live Theater You Didn’t Know

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance, visit https://www.marshall.edu/theatre/season.

There’s so many things you might not know about the theatre!

Local theatres are the lifeblood of local entertainment communities and they benefit the community, as well as the performing artists!

You’re supporting local arts: By choosing to attend a live theatre performance, audiences are supporting a local arts provider. After the pandemic, many producing groups found themselves struggling to stay afloat. When you comes back to enjoy the theatre, you are quite literally helping fellow citizens keep their livelihood.

See an amazing show on a budget: Now, more than ever, we are watching our wallets which makes us more discerning when it comes to “leisure dollars.” Two people can support a local eating establishment and a performing arts group for $100 or less for the evening. Two tickets for Broadway shows, alone, can set a budget back by $400.

Now is the time to enjoy diverse theatre experiences: Huntington has several active theatre troupes in the Tri-State area. One of those companies, The Alchemy Theatre, was co-founded by Marshall University School of Theatre Dance graduate Mike Murdock. Mike will be a guest artist this season and will be directing our final spring production, Brighton Beach Memoirs, which was written by one of our country’s finest comedic writers Neil Simon. Our students will benefit from Mike’s experience and expertise from his diverse body of work.

See a show directed by a Broadway veteran this fall: $22! That’s how much you will only have to spend to see a show that is directed by Broadway veteran actor, Terry Layman. Terry will be directing our 2nd fall production, The Winter’s Tale by William Shakespeare. Terry has appeared on Broadway in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Proof, the original cast of Arthur Miller’s Tony-nominated The Ride Down Mt. Morgan, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. See the show to support our students’ continued chances work with veteran professional actors!

Learn more about a beloved theatre favorite, while our performers take on a new challenge: Our fall season is based around William Shakespeare, one of the most recognizable names in Arts and Literature. But how much do we really know about him? The Book of Will tries to answer that question. After the death of their friend and mentor, William Shakespeare, two actors are determined to compile the First Folio and preserve the words that shaped their lives. They’ll just have to borrow, beg, and band together to get it done.

Enjoy one of Shakespeare’s final plays: Our second fall production is an opportunity to see one of Shakespeare’s final and least performed plays, The Winter’s Tale. It’s a dark and fanciful tale of revenge and redemption, magic and young love, and (of course) a rampaging bear!

Help inspire the next generation of theatre-goers and performers: Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance provides discounted and free tickets to school-aged students all over the Tri-State by offering matinees they can attend during the school day. The performances are followed by a talk-back with the cast and director, as well as a tour of our performing arts facility and campus.

About Marshall Theater and Dance Program | While classroom experiences are rigorous and diverse, the hallmark of the theatre program is our Mainstage production season. From the beginning of students’ careers at Marshall, they are nurtured and challenged by the faculty to apply classroom lessons to their work on stage. Freshmen may be cast in roles on the mainstage as early as their first semester. Since practical experience is the best way to learn the art of theatre, the three campus performance spaces are filled with programming throughout the year. Whether it is in a musical in the playhouse, a dance concert in the experimental theatre, or a workshop in the student performance lab, students are busy practicing their craft day and night throughout their time at Marshall. To provide a diverse array of challenges for students, a regular rotation in maintained between classical and contemporary work, chilling dramas and physical comedy, Shakespeare, Sondheim, and everything in between.