Getting a Prosthetic or Orthotic Device is Easier Than You Think!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mountain State Prosthetics and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mountain State Prosthetics, visit http://mspwv.com/.

There are many individuals who have a permanent or temporary condition that can be treated with a prosthetic or orthotic device. For some of these individuals, they are referred to an organization after the loss of a limb. For those who haven’t received that referral, it is as simple as calling an organization like Mountain State Prosthetics to start the process.

The Board-Certified professionals at Mountain State Prosthetics are trained to evaluate, fit and fabricate prosthetic devices. They work with you to learn about your lifestyle and fit you with a prosthetic device to meet any needs that you have. Their knowledgeable and experienced staff make the process simple and easy for their patients.

Mountain State Prosthetics is the only facility in West Virginia to offer a new state of the art technology that uses a weight bearing water bladder casting system to get a true mold of the residual limb for better fit. Their services and devices are reasonable priced and covered by most insurance plans. The Team at Mountain State Prosthetics says that they don’t want cost to be a concern for anyone looking for a prosthetic device.

Prosthetic devices can also be customized to match the personality and style of the individual. Check out some of the designs from the team at Mountain State Prosthetics!