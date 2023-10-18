Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pikeville Medical Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pikeville Medical Center, visit https://www.pikevillehospital.org.

During October, much of the world turns pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to understanding the second most common cancer in women after skin cancer. It is a time set aside to shine a light on breast cancer, its risk factors and the importance of early detection. October is also a special time honoring those who have fought and those currently fighting for their lives.

Throughout October, there is a particular focus on breast cancer, diagnosed in more than 200,000 women each year in the United States. Survival rates for breast cancer have improved in recent decades. Recently, the American Cancer Society reported that the 5-year survival rate of breast cancer is 90%, which continues to climb thanks to research and new treatment options. Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women, accounting for more than 1 in 10 new cancer diagnoses yearly. It is the second most common cause of death from cancer among women worldwide. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, everyone is encouraged to understand the disease further, provide support and empower those affected by breast cancer.

Some who do not seem to have common risk factors may still develop the disease, while others with a known risk factor may never. This is why regular screening, such as mammograms, is important. Treatment for breast cancer is most effective and provides the best chance of survival when the disease is caught early. Even still, a breast cancer diagnosis can be one of the most challenging and life-altering moments in a person’s life, as Pikeville Medical Center Nurse Practitioner Stephanie McCoy discovered first-hand in March 2023. McCoy recently completed chemotherapy treatments at the Lawson Cancer Center and credits regular breast cancer screenings for the early detection of her cancer.

“My screening detected early-stage breast cancer that would have gone undiagnosed had I not been regular with my mammogram screenings,” explained McCoy. “Regardless of family history, it is important for women to schedule a mammogram annually.” McCoy added, “I will forever be grateful to the knowledgeable and compassionate staff at the Lawson Cancer Center. It is truly a blessing to have this amazing facility at Pikeville Medical Center for my care and treatments.”

Advances in genetic testing, immunotherapy, and other areas are transforming breast cancer. In Pikeville, KY, the Lawson Cancer Center at Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) is in its third week of treating patients battling cancer in a brand-new expanded treatment area. On September 25th, the medical center opened the doors to 24 additional state-of-the-art treatment rooms created by a nearly $5 million grant from the Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program.

The opening of the new facility marks a significant milestone for the cancer program at PMC. It offers patients additional comfort and convenience during their fight against cancer and their journey toward healing. Regardless of the type of cancer they are fighting, patients at the Lawson Cancer Center in Pikeville are greeted by an experienced and compassionate staff in an environment dedicated to offering advanced cancer treatment.

For more information on the Lawson Cancer Center at Pikeville Medical Center, visit www.pikevillehospital.org/cancer/