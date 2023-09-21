Breathing Easier in Appalachia: Spreading Asthma Awareness

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pikeville Medical Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pikeville Medical Center, visit https://www.pikevillehospital.org

Like clockwork, during the third week of September, hospitals across the country, particularly in the Appalachian region, see a noticeable spike in asthma attacks. Because of this, the week has been identified as Asthma Awareness Week, creating an opportunity for increased asthma awareness and support. Nestled within the picturesque landscape of Appalachia are many types of beautiful trees and thousands of aromatic flowers flourish, creating an environment dangerous for those who suffer from asthma. This often-overlooked health concern needs our collective attention. The region’s rugged beauty conceals a quiet struggle faced by many - the struggle to breathe.

Asthma is a common respiratory condition, but its prevalence in the Appalachian region is notably higher than the national average. The reasons behind this disparity are complex and multifaceted, including environmental factors like poor air quality, limited access to healthcare and socioeconomic challenges. However, what remains clear is that awareness and education are crucial steps that can be taken to address this issue.

During Asthma Awareness Week in Appalachia, community organizations, healthcare providers and individuals are joining forces to raise awareness about asthma’s impact and how to manage and prevent it. Education is at the forefront of these efforts. Workshops and information sessions are being organized to give families, especially those with children affected by asthma, access to the knowledge and tools needed to manage the condition effectively. Awareness campaigns on social media platforms are reaching out to a broader audience, encouraging dialogue and the sharing of experiences.

One significant challenge being addressed is identifying asthma triggers specific to the mountainous region in which we live. Factors like allergens and pollution from industries can trigger and significantly affect asthma exacerbation. Therefore, research and data collection are essential to understand the unique challenges that individuals with asthma face in Appalachia.

Asthma Awareness Week is about highlighting the problem and celebrating progress made through efforts to manage and treat it. It is an opportunity to acknowledge dedicated healthcare providers and organizations working tirelessly to improve the respiratory health of the region. These heroes often serve in areas with limited resources, making their efforts commendable.

By spreading awareness and working together, we can help those in need, foster a sense of unity, and make a positive difference in the lives of our fellow Appalachians. Asthma Awareness Week is a reminder that we find strength and resilience in our collective efforts.

Pikeville Medical Center (PMC), located in the heart of southern Appalachia, is taking steps to educate and support the community during this crucial period of the year when asthma sufferers are most at risk. During Asthma Peak Week, various factors, such as allergen exposure and weather conditions, converge to increase the risk of asthma attacks. It typically occurs in the fall, making September a prime month for heightened asthma symptoms. During this week, both children and adults with asthma are at greater risk of experiencing exacerbations, which can lead to hospitalizations and even fatalities.

PMC’s proactive efforts to raise awareness and provide support during this heightened period demonstrate their commitment to the health and well-being of their community. By educating the public, offering resources and collaborating with local agencies, PMC is making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by asthma in Appalachia.

Through its dedication, PMC has also begun collaborating with the Kentucky Regional Extension Center to further improve and enhance asthma education, self-management and support efforts throughout Eastern Kentucky to move our community toward a future where asthma management is improved and the risk of asthma attacks during this time period is reduced.

So, let us use this Asthma Awareness month to come together as a community to listen, learn and support one another. Managing your asthma starts by working with your health care provider, taking your medicines as prescribed, avoiding your triggers, and watching for any changes in your asthma. Together, we can breathe easier in Appalachia, knowing we are making strides in improving respiratory health, one breath at a time.

Let’s breathe easier, Appalachia.

For more information, visit https://www.pikevillehospital.org/asthma/