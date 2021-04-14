Don’t Overlook Medication Safety

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Prestera and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Prestera, visit https://helpandhopewv.org/.

Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic. That’s why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in - safely and anonymously - a record amount of prescription drugs.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. This link will provide you with information on the DEA’s Take Back Day. You can also dispose of unwanted medications at area drop boxes. Information on those locations can be found at https://helpandhopewv.org

Another important aspect to consider, that is often overlooked, is to lock up old or unused medications in a safe location until they can be properly disposed of. Young children are especially curious and are at high risk of accidental poisoning from medications. Many accidental poisonings, or intentional thefts occur right in the home from pills left in the medicine cabinet. It is always safest to quickly dispose of unused, expired or unwanted medications or lock them up in a safe location until proper disposal can be done.