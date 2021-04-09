The Importance of Alcohol Awareness Month

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Prestera and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Prestera, visit https://helpandhopewv.org/.

Alcohol Awareness Month is a national public health awareness campaign sponsored by the National Council for Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD). It takes place every April. Alcohol Awareness Month was developed in order to increase awareness and understanding of the causes and treatment of one of our nation’s top public health problems: alcoholism. Established in 1987, alcohol awareness month allows communities to focus on spreading awareness and reducing the stigma associated with alcohol addiction. Observance of this awareness campaign also highlights the need for education on the dangers of unsafe alcohol consumptions.

Why is Alcohol Awareness Month Important?

Alcohol is the most used substance by youth and adults in the United States. According to the National Institute of Health’s 2020 Monitoring the Future Survey, 55.3% of high school seniors used alcohol in the past year. Results of the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), demonstrated that 85.6 percent of people ages 18 or older reported that they drank alcohol at some point in their lifetime; 69.5 percent reported that they drank in the past year; 54.9 percent reported that they drank in the past month. In 2019, 25.8 percent of people ages 18 or older reported that they engaged in binge drinking in the past month; 6.3 percent reported that they engaged in heavy alcohol use in the past month. Alcohol is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. About 95,000 Americans die from alcohol-related causes each year.

Get Help

Try to find other ways to use your free time as opposed to drinking. Volunteer, develop a hobby, play sports, garden, watch a movie. There’s any number of activities that you can participate in or try out. Group activities tend to be good to meet new people and be inspired to participate at a higher level. Distraction and groups don’t always provide enough to break the cycle and sometimes further help is needed.

There are dozens of places to seek help for Alcohol Dependency. The Help & Hope WV website has a large number of resources and contact information for many places that offer assistance. Click here to find out more.