Five Things You Should Know About Medicare Open Enrollment

Five Things You Should Know About Medicare Open Enrollment

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of R&D Senior Solutions and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about R&D Senior Solutions, visit https://www.rdseniorsolutions.com.

Now is the time to get Medicare coverage for 2024

Medicare Annual Enrollment is open now through December 7th for 2024 health care coverage. This is for all Medicare plans, says Insurance Agent Ryan Skivin.

Help is available to explain Medicare options

Skirvin says those who qualify for Medicare are likely being bombarded with information through phone calls, advertisements and junk mail. He knows that most people just want to enroll in a plan with the right coverage.

“I have had several clients in the past that have signed with a plan from a generic commercial and really didn’t know what they signed up for,” says Skirvin. “Their doctors were not in-network; their copays and premiums were higher. It just wasn’t the right plan for them.”

You might qualify for a Medicare Advantage Plan for additional coverage

“If you currently are receiving Medicare A & B you may qualify for a Medicare Advantage Plan that may include additional benefits not covered under original Medicare,” says Skirvin. “To get more information on your Medicare plan options call me at 1-833-754-7846 or visit my website rdseniorsolutions.com.”

Work with a local, licensed insurance agent

Skirvin says working as a local, licensed insurance agent serving the tri-state area, he can help you choose the right plan.

“I can review multiple Medicare Advantage Plans that are available in your area,” says Skirvin. “I can help you review your options and help you find a plan that meets your needs.”

Enrollment is easy

Enrollment in Medicare coverage is simple, especially with the help of a local, licensed agent.

“All folks need to do is give me a call at 1-833-754-7846, and I can help them enroll in a plan of their choice and answer any questions they may have,” says Skirvin. “Medicare can seem like a complicated maze but my job is to make it simple so folks and find a plan that fits their needs

For more information, or to reach Ryan Skirvin of R&D Senior Solutions, call 1-833-754-7846 or visit rdseniorsolutions.com.