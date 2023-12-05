5 Tasty Recipes for this Holiday Season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tasty Blend Foods and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tasty Blend Foods, visit https://tastyblend.com/recipes.

December is here and that means family gatherings, holiday parties, and delicious food. The team over at Tasty Blend Foods wants to share some of their favorite holiday recipes with you to make cooking a little easier this holiday season.

1) Peanut Butter Fudge - The Teays Valley Fudge mix can be made in 3 minutes in your microwave. It’s a quick and easy recipe for any event and will make sure you win the award for best dessert!

2) Sausage Balls - These Sausage Balls are so easy to make and will have your guests craving more. Pass them around in a bowl and pair them with your favorite dipping sauce. Cathy Elswick, President of Tasty Blend Foods, recommends Honey Mustard or Teays Valley Gravy.

3) Chicken & Dumplins - Chicken & Dumplins are an Appalachian staple. In this cold season, there’s nothing quite like a warm home cooked meal. With Teays Valley Dumplins mix, mixed vegetables, and a rotisserie chicken, you can make a quick and affordable meal for your family!

4) Tavern Bread - Teays Valley Tavern Bread pairs perfectly with any meal. You can eat it alone with a dill dip or use it as a side for your holiday meal!

5) Peanut Butter Balls - Looking for a fun holiday snack to make with your family? Teays Valley’s Peanut Butter Balls recipe is a perfect way to have a fun time in the kitchen. Your family will have so much fun decorating these after they are made and even more fun eating them!

Find Teays Valley mixes at your local grocery store and make cooking this holiday season a little easier!