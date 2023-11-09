Adequate Vitamin D Levels Important for Physical and Mental Health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Valley Health Systems and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Valley Health Systems, visit https://valleyhealth.org.

What does it mean to be Vitamin D deficient and how does it impact your health?

How can you boost your Vitamin D levels?

What does Vitamin D therapy look like?

Roughly 42% of people are Vitamin D deficient, and it can make a big difference to your overall health.

“Worldwide, it affects about 1 billion people,” says Family Medicine Dr. David Whitmore. “If you look at other individuals in general, 50% actually have Vitamin D insufficiency, and then you can kind of further break that down by ethnicity. In the African American population, it’s about 43% deficient in Vitamin D. In the Caucasian population, it’s right at 27%.”

Dr. Whitmore says most people don’t know they have Vitamin D deficiency.

“A lot of times, your doctor or provider will do lab work to check your Vitamin D because it’s so prevalent,” he says. “Most people who have Vitamin D deficiency are asymptomatic, they don’t realize they have it until we do lab work. There are people who have Vitamin D deficiency who can present with bone pain, muscle cramps, muscle ache, and they can present with mood changes. It affects your mood. There’s a lot of things that can present, or patients come in with complaints, that they’re not aware of it. That’s also why we do a lot of screening as well.”

He says this is pretty common as you can only get Vitamin D from a couple sources.

“One is the sun, and of course you know that’s kind of walk a slippery edge with the ozone layer being depleted, but a lot of people don’t get out enough to enjoy the sun,” says Dr. Whitmore. “[We spend] too much [time indoors], especially kids.”

The other option is replacing your Vitamin D, by taking supplements and adjusting your diet.

“There’s either a problem with Vitamin D that you aren’t getting enough, or you’re not reabsorbing enough Vitamin C,” says Dr. Whitmore. “Diet plays a big role with Vitamin D deficiency. With diet, we encourage things that are rich in Vitamin D, like fortified Vitamin D. A lot of times that’s in our meals. Fatty fish is really good for us for Vitamin D. Mushrooms. If we’re not getting it with sun exposure, we have to do it with foods, and obviously there are supplements.”

A daily multivitamin might not be enough to cover you, so you might need Vitamin D therapy.

“Usually if it’s therapy, it’s going to be a capsule or tablet with Vitamin D, and typically you want to see, for an adult person, you want about 800 International Units (IU) a day for Vitamin D. If you look on your multivitamins, they may not have quite that amount in it, but if they don’t, you can substitute with an additional Vitamin D just to bring that up to where it really needs to be.”

West Virginians have a higher level of Vitamin D deficiency when comparing to other states, and Dr. Whitmore says this is likely because of diet more than anything else, as the state also has high levels of obesity.

Dr. Whitmore says if you want to have your levels checked, just ask your doctor about it, as it can be easily added to other lab work being completed.

