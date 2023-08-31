Advancing Health Care Through Technology

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Valley Health Systems and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Valley Health Systems, visit https://valleyhealth.org.

Technology can make many aspects of health care more efficient and easier.

“Technology is evolving just so rapidly,” says Valley Health Systems Family Nurse Practitioner Jason Ashworth. “You’ve got everything from artificial intelligence (AI) with reading radiographs and MRIs. You also have it even going down to the patient-level, to where we’re now wearing devices that can measure our blood pressure, do EKGs. It’s really permeating almost every aspect of life as far as health care is concerned.”

Even scheduling appointments, getting lab results, and checking in with your physician is easier because of advancing technology.

“One of the things that we recently started using here at Valley Health...is the patient portal access that we have in our health care system,” says Ashworth. “...It allows the patient to log in. They can look at their labs almost in real time. Actually, patients get their lab results at the same time I receive them, so they can actually review them.”

Ashworth says this feature allows patients to actually engage with their health care provider, and ask questions if they have any.

He says patients can even request refills on their medications through the patient access portal, which helps with medication management. Appointments can be scheduled in the portal, as well.

Ashworth says that while doctors will help with follow-up appointments, the patient portal allows them to stay up-to-date and engaged in their medical care between appointments.

“With this patient portal, we can actually engage patients in between visits, and one of the things that I started doing early on as I wanted to test its functionality...I can actually run through my patient population and we can do it Valley Health wide. But, I limited it to my population and I ran a search for patients that their blood pressures were uncontrolled. So, it gave me a list if they are signed up on the portal, and I can just send them a quick message like ‘Hey, have you been checking your blood pressure? Do you need medication refills?’ And I did this, on a Sunday evening, and I get into work Monday morning, and there was probably 70 messages waiting for me.”

He says the patient portal is a great way to continue to keep patients interested in their health care.

If you have any questions about the patient access portal, or about downloading the MyChart app on your device, you can contact any Valley Health office.

“You can talk to any provider, and most providers can get you set up with that,” says Ashcroft.

Learn more about Valley Health System at valleyhealth.org.