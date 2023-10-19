Annual Appointments and Self-Care are Both Important for Ongoing Breast Health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Valley Health Systems and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Valley Health Systems, visit https://valleyhealth.org.

Going to annual gynecologist appointments is important for overall breast health.

Awareness of your breasts and self-exams help you note any changes or abnormalities.

If you don’t have insurance, or can’t afford an appointment, there is help available at Valley Health Systems.

We all know about October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but did you know that 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer at some point in their life.

Valley Health Systems Obstetrician and Gynecologist (OB-GYN) Ellie Hood, MD, says the most important thing to help watch for breast cancer concerns is going to an annual gynecology appointment.

“That way, their doctor can do their clinical breast exam, feel for any abnormalities, and most importantly, get that screening mammogram ordered,” says Dr. Hood.

In between those yearly appointment, self breast exams are a good way to know your body and note any changes. Hood says just having awareness of your breasts is a great thing.

“If [women] are just aware of their breasts, that’s really important,” says Dr. Hood. “So, monitoring for any skin changes that they may see, monitoring for any sore areas and making sure that both breasts look symmetric and they don’t see any abnormalities by sight.”

If you have questions about self exams, ask your doctor at your next appointment. Dr. Hood says it’s most important to do it at the same time each month. If you still get a period, she recommends doing it right after that each month. If you don’t have a period, just pick a day of the month that works for you.

If you don’t have health insurance or cannot afford to get a mammogram, Valley Health Systems can help.

“Here at Valley Health, we have a wonderful program. The abbreviation is BCCSP, and that pays for an annual exam for the patient to come in and be seen by the provider,” says Dr. Hood. “They get a full breast exam, they even get a Pap smear, and then we sign them up for a mammogram through the program, so that program will pay for that mammogram. It’s just a really great resource, and we’ve got a lot of patients that take advantage of it.”

Once you have a mammogram, while awaiting and once you get results, especially abnormal ones, Dr. Hood says, “The first step is not to panic.”

She says these abnormal readings could just be that the radiologist just didn’t get a great view of the tissue. Dr. Hood says the office will likely call you back if they want to get some additional imaging done.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Hood reminds women and men, “Early detection is really the best prevention, and I think that we can honor those people by just taking care of ourselves.”

Visit valleyhealth.org to learn more.