Calm Your Panic Attacks with Simple Strategies

Roughly 11% of Americans have experience, or will experience, a panic attack once per year, and 2-3% experience them regularly.

Valley Health Systems Licensed Clinical Social Worker Mikaela Whitlow says panic attacks stem from anxiety.

“Sometimes it could be triggered by a physical thing in your body, and then it kind of escalates into another anxiety. But anxiety is definitely the underlying issue when it comes to panic attacks,” she says.

While some people might use the term panic attack loosely in social situations, it’s a very real issue.

“A panic attack is a very real and physical thing that happens,” says Whitlow. “Basically what’s happening is your body is over-producing adrenaline in response to some perceived threat.”

Panic attacks have common physical symptoms, including racing heart, shortness of breath, and chest pain or pressure.

“A lot of times, people will think they are having a medical emergency, but it’s actually a panic attack,” says Whitlow.

But, there are ways to help cope with panic attacks. Whitlow says the best way to help with panic attacks “is prevention and addressing the root cause.” She says therapy or medications, after talking it over with your doctor, can also help.

But what should you do if you are having a panic attack and need to stop it?

“If you’re in the middle of a panic attack, you want to do a few things to calm your central nervous system,” says Whitlow. “One would be deep breathing. So practicing taking slow, deep breaths can calm your central nervous system. It will slow your respirations, it’ll lower your blood pressure, and it will help your body to reach equilibrium again.”

Grounding is also another technique to help.

“Grounding techniques put people in the here and now,” says Whitlow. “So these are things that include any of your five senses--anything that you see, smell, hear, taste, touch--you want to focus your thoughts on that, and that helps to get your mind off things that might be making you anxious and puts you in the present moment.”

Even if you aren’t someone who experiences panic attacks, regularly practicing deep breathing and grounding techniques can keep it that way, by keeping your anxiety levels down overall.

If these techniques aren’t working for you, please reach out to your primary care doctor to talk about other options, such as therapy or medications.

