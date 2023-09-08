Contraceptives and you: What’s the best choice?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Valley Health Systems and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Valley Health Systems, visit https://valleyhealth.org/.

If you’re not ready to have a baby, then there are various means to prevent pregnancy. Contraceptives have been a safe and effective of birth control for decades, and there are many different forms of it.

But which form of contraception is best for you? Dr. Amber Kuhl recently sat down with us to discuss contraceptive use for women.

If you’re looking for a temporary solution, Kuhl suggests condoms or vaginal suppositories as one method. Used correctly, these remain as a highly effective form of birth control with a partner.

But, if you want a long-term solution, your options become more varied. The birth control pill, for example, is one of the most common forms.

“Oral contraceptives, or the birth control pill, is a great option for patients if they are a reasonable candidate without other complicating factors in their medical history that might prevent them from using something hormonal,” Kuhl said.

There are other forms of contraception that help with those who have trouble remembering to take a daily pill.

“There are combined contraceptives that come in the form of a vaginal ring or a patch,” Kuhl said. “There are progesterone only, long-acting contraception that can be used in the form of a shot every three months or an arm implant that’s good for three years.”

Kuhl also says that contraceptive use comes with the importance of staying informed and educated on their use because of the misconceptions that exist surrounding them.

“So it is a common misconception that there are certain types of birth control that either can lead to an increased risk of infertility or miscarriage and that should also be discussed with your physician or your provider because a lot of the information out there is completely inaccurate,” Kuhl said.

Still, contraceptive use also comes with side effects that you must be aware of.

“Birth control pills -- there may be some mood changes or headaches or other issues that may be of concern,” Kuhl said. “We didn’t mention intrauterine devices, or IUDs. These are long-acting reversible contraceptives that certainly some people may have some side effects as a result of the use of IUDs. Although in general women do quite well with that type of contraception and it is reversible and does not increase risk for difficulties with obtaining pregnancy down the road.”

