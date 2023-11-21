Coping with Grief During the Holidays

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Valley Health Systems and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Valley Health Systems, visit https://valleyhealth.org.

Is is normal to experience more grief and sadness during the holidays?

How can I cope with these feelings in a healthy way?

What kind of help and support is available?

Holidays are a wonderful time for many, but they can also be a very painful time, especially if you have lost a loved one. Memories of holidays spent together can really add to feelings of grief and loneliness.

Licensed Clinical Social Worker Mikaela Whitlow says the first step is to not be judgmental of yourself or how you’re feeling.

“It’s normal to have a more difficult time during the holidays, during anniversaries, birthdays--certain times of the year are going to be times when you do experience a heightened sense of grief,” says Whitlow. “It’s normal and it’s expected, so the good news is that you can prepare for it.”

She says because they holidays and special days are set times, we can mentally prepare before the time comes.

“We can prepare ahead of time so that people have support, you have a plan of how to cope in a healthy way, and you know that it’s going to be short-term, and then you know you’re going to come out of it again,” says Whitlow.

With the holidays, comes many traditions. Should you keep your traditions or make new ones? Whitlow says that’s up to you to decide.

“You want to be able to grieve, but also to be able to set that grief aside,” she says. “So, I think I little bit of both is always healthy.”

Grieving is a very individualized process, but some people find celebrating the loved ones birthday, or memorializing them around the holidays, can help.

“I always tell people that in grief when you’ve lost someone, the relationship continues. It doesn’t end just because the person is not here anymore,” says Whitlow.

But, grief can still be hard, and Whitlow says that having a written plan and a support system in place is always a good idea. She says knowing ways to soothe yourself during times of heightened grief will help you get through it more comfortably. This can be having a meal you enjoy, or taking a bubble bath, or spending time with friends and family. You have to do what’s best for you.

“Just little things can make a big difference in getting through that,” says Whitlow.

She notes that ignoring the grief won’t make it go away.

“It’s going to happen, no matter what you do, so it’s always better to be prepared and to have a plan to cope in a healthy way,” says Whitlow.

And if you need help, talk to your doctor and seek out a therapist who can help with these feelings, especially if they are interfering with your day-to-day life.

Visit valleyhealth.org to learn more.