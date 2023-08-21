Creating a Plan and Setting Routines Can Help Your Children Ease Back into the Classroom

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Valley Health Systems and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Valley Health Systems, visit https://valleyhealth.org.

Getting your children ready to head back to the classroom is happening now, and along with that comes establishing healthy schedules and routines for you and your children.

Valley Health Doctor of Clinical Psychology, Corey Boothe, PsyD, shares some tips to help easy back into classroom learning.

“One of the things I often recommend is that we start the year off with having a plan,” says Boothe. “And whether that’s having a plan for after school, or having a plan for when we’re going to do homework...That way, when things heat up, and we’re going to get busy, we’ve got that plan to fall back on.”

He says this is important for kids, as it helps them develop and manage their new routine. That routine will also include homework and study time.

“So depending on their age, we’re not going to expect them to be able to sit for too long, so we want to make sure that they are able to make the most of the time that they study, but we also want them to be comfortable, too, so that they can do as well as they can,” says Boothe.

Boothe says a very important part of this school-year routine is establishing good sleeping and waking habits. He says some parents start several weeks ahead of time, slowly moving bedtime to an earlier time than it has been all summer.

“Other folks are just going to benefit from just jumping in feet first and making that adjustment,” says Booth. “We typically expect kids to take a week, or a week and a half, to adjust anyway so there is going to be an adjustment to that. But it really depends on what you’re most comfortable with.”

Boothe also knows that the transitions between elementary school, middle school and high school can be scary for kids and parents. He says elementary school students, especially those in Kindergarten and 1st Grade can have the most trouble with separation from their parents.

“For those parents, I oftentimes encourage them to use a pre-planned goodbye routine,” says Boothe. “This is something we can rehearse the night before, or we work on in the car, and that way when it comes time to drop off in the morning, it’s ready to go and the kids are ready and they know what to expect.”

He says shifting their child’s mindset to remind them what they like about school can also be something to focus on.

When it comes to middle school and high school, Boothe recommends taking your children to open houses and events the school has in place before school starts.

“This gives them a lay of the land,” says Boothe. “Even maybe meet some of the teachers. I strongly encourage that, because it can be really intimidating.”

He says when it comes to academic success, it’s all about mastery.

“What we really encourage is looking at it from a mastery point of view,” says Boothe. “So rather than worrying about what grade are we working to, what grade point average are we working toward, we’re really looking at what our progress is. So in order to see our progress on a specific subject, we have to use self-assessment. So this is testing ourselves on our spelling words, testing ourselves on our history quizzes, those types of things, so we know where areas of difficulty are. And then we get opportunities as we continue to study, to firm those up and really solidify our knowledge base on those.”

