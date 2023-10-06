Eye problems? Read these helpful tips from Valley Health Systems!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Valley Health Systems and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Valley Health Systems, visit https://valleyhealth.org/.

October is National Eye Injury Prevention Month. There are about 2.5 million Americans who hurt their eyes every year. And shockingly, about 50,000 of them lose part or all of their vision.

That’s why we decided to talk to Valley Health Systems’ Dr. Jacob Riggins. Riggins says the most common eye injury the experts at Valley Health Systems see is a corneal abrasion, or a scratch on the surface of the eye.

“We see that almost I’d say every other day, maybe every day in one of our offices,” Riggins said.

Riggins says it’s very easy to have a scratched cornea.

“One of the most common ways we see is folks that have small infants can actually reach up -- and I’m sure we’ve all experienced that -- they’ll go right for the eyes and their nails scratch right on the front surfaces as easy as that,” Riggins said.

Riggins added that it’s also vital for people to wear some type of eye protection during things like yard work, woodworking, or even metalworking.

“Even if you have prescription glasses, it’s always a good idea. Get some of them has a seal over your glasses or side shields to make sure no debris are coming in over top of your glasses. That’s really common,” Riggins said.

Protecting your eyes against UV rays is also important for overall eye health.

“If you know you’re going out in the sun, even if it’s for a short amount of time, I do recommend UV protection with your sunglasses,” Riggins said. “We’re trying to prevent cataract formation. A lot of my older patients asked me, ‘Hey, am I gonna get cataracts?’ I say yes, but here’s one way to slow that down: UV protection. Macular degeneration is a big condition that’s been linked to UV exposure. So we want to make sure we have our glasses on for that as well.”

But what happens in the panic-inducing moments when you have something in your eye? Riggins has several helpful tips.

“If you feel like you do have something in your eye, first thing you should do is flush your eye for about 15 or 20 minutes and that can be with tap water or sterile saline is what I would recommend. Flush it really well,” Riggins said. “If you still feel like there’s something in there, contact your local optometrist is what I would recommend.”

For more information, visit Valley Health Systems.