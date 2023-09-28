Getting a hysterectomy: What you need to know

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Valley Health Systems and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Valley Health Systems, visit https://valleyhealth.org/.

Getting a hysterectomy was once considered a last-resort type of surgery for women. Now, thanks to the experts at Valley Health Systems, getting the procedure is not an “end of the world” surgery.

Dr. Amber Kuhl, an OB/GYN at Valley Health Systems, recently sat down with us to discuss how the hospital handles the surgery and the post-care for women.

Kuhl says this surgery becomes an option depending how the patient feels and their symptoms.

”Most women get through their cycles or menopause or other types of GYN changes without needing hysterectomy. But certainly if someone comes to see me with irregular bleeding or pain or other types of abdominal or pelvic symptoms, it’s certainly something that can be part of the discussion to include hysterectomy as an option for a lot of those patients,” Kuhl said.

Kuhl added that a decision to have a hysterectomy usually comes after treatments fail to resolve any of the underlying pelvic issues like pain or irregular cycles. Unfortunately, risks still exist with the surgery, such as the chance for infections, bleeding, or troubles with nearby organs.

“Fortunately, with the types of hysterectomy we’re doing today, these risks are across the board lower than what they have been in the past with other types of surgeries or other types of hysterectomies, and things have changed so much,” Kuhl said.

Even the speed of the surgery has changed. What was once a several-hour affair can now be done in about two hours, Kuhl said.

“Most often these patients are able to go home same day if they’re meeting the criteria and we feel that it is safe enough to let them be discharged on the same day,” Kuhl said.

Even recovery time has improved.

“[The] key point that I make to patients with robotic surgery is even though they only have small incisions, it’s still a major procedure,” Kuhl said. “And so we still need to exercise caution with how their recovery is in terms of doing strenuous activity or very physically demanding activity. I really still advise patients to take a good 6 to 8 weeks before really doing very physically demanding activities -- even with a robot procedure -- but in terms of returning to work, returning to a more sedentary job. Often they’re able to go back to that type of normal activity within a couple of days to a week or two after their procedure if they’re doing well.”

Kuhl adds that post-care doesn’t often come with hormone replacement therapy, especially if the patient is able to keep their ovaries.

“There has been some good data, especially recently updated, that if a woman can keep her ovaries up to the age of 65 years old, based on risk, if we take the ovaries at a younger age, then the preference is to leave the ovaries if they do look good or there is no reason to remove them,” Kuhl said. “The ovaries are the hormone producing organs of women primarily. And so there is great benefit in leaving the ovaries or retaining them with a hysterectomy.”

