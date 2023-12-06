Keeping Up with Healthy Habits During the Holidays

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Valley Health Systems and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Valley Health Systems, visit https://valleyhealth.org.

With the holiday season often comes get-togethers filled with family, friends, and delicious food and drinks. But, it’s important to stay on track with your healthy habits all year long. Part of that is striving for a more balanced diet.

“One of the things I get hit with every holiday is the size of our plates. We think about big food, big spreads everywhere and we have these big plates,” says Dr. Michael Amos, a Family Medicine practitioner. “One of the easiest tips I can reign in for people would be to go with a smaller, luncheon plate, instead of a dinner plate.”

He says that’s just one small change that can keep you from over-indulging. Dr. Amos also says that even minor substitutions while cooking, like using Splenda instead of sugar in your baked sweet potatoes, can make a difference.

“Small changes when you’re making the food can make a big change when everyone is consuming it over the holidays,” he says.

Also, staying hydrated with water and avoiding that second helping are healthy decisions.

The holidays can be really stressful for some individuals, so keeping up healthy routines is important.

“It’s unfortunate that our holidays fall in the darkest time of the year, so trying to balance when people are already going to have some outside stressors, becomes more difficult,” says Dr. Amos. “Balancing stress can be working to continue to make sure that you’re still exercising, make sure you’re getting light therapy if that is something that works for you...and trying to keep yourself lifted up to reduce the stress.”

He says having a plan in place for yourself can work to keep your stress levels down, too.

“I feel that trying to plan out your holiday calendar is a good way to reduce stress,” says Dr. Amos.

In regards to exercising in the cold months, he says “thinking outside the box” will help you stay active. This includes utilizing workouts you can do in your home or garage, or even public spaces, like the mall, for walking.

Even with trying to make lifestyle changes or keep up with your routines to alleviate stress, sometimes it can still weigh on you. This is where you should schedule a visit with your primary care doctor, says. Dr. Amos.

“If you feel like it is becoming more of a weight on you, come see your provider,” he says. “Valley Health is wonderfully equipped to perform behavioral health services. We have them at all of our sites in the system, and we are there to help people mitigate true depression or the ‘winter blues.’ We’re there to help.”

