Chronic Care Management: A program geared toward managing your health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Valley Health Systems and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Valley Health Systems, visit https://valleyhealth.org/

If you have a chronic health condition, the demands of self-care can be overwhelming. If you’re dealing with two or more chronic health conditions, there’s a program designed to assist you in managing your health – it’s called Chronic Care Management (CCM).

Dr. Corey Mitchell has highlighted how this program can be of great help to individuals covered by Medicare, helping them achieve a better balance in their lives and simplifying their healthcare journey.

“Chronic Care Management is an exclusive program for our Medicare beneficiaries,” said Dr. Mitchell. “To qualify, we assess conditions such as hypertension, cholesterol issues, and heart disease. The essence of this program lies in crafting personalized care plans, offering a service akin to a concierge, which ensures easy access to care.”

Mitchell emphasized that the program should be readily accessible to everyone, saying, “It involves a simple telephone call at regular intervals. Whether it’s aiding with medication management or facilitating communication with specialists to ensure essential follow-ups, our nurses play a crucial role in providing support.”

Furthermore, the primary goal of the program is to reduce hospital admissions. Dr. Mitchell shared his perspective, stating, “I typically see my patients every three to six months. We regard accessibility as a pivotal element in maintaining good health. When we have the opportunity to reach out and customize care plans between visits, it’s truly beneficial.”

Medicare usually covers the majority, if not all, of the program’s costs. In some cases, there may be a small copay.

Dr. Mitchell encouraged individuals to inquire about potential copays, reassuring them that their healthcare provider remains actively involved in their care.

He highlighted the program’s benefits, saying, “What makes this program particularly appealing from my standpoint as a primary care provider is the direct coordination I have with the nurses who make contact with patients. I have access to their discussions and can review their visits.

This provides an additional point of access beyond my own visits with patients, allowing us to address any issues and potentially see patients more frequently, ultimately reducing hospitalizations.”

