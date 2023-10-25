Providing Access to Community Health Services Promotes Growth of Valley Health Systems

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Valley Health Systems and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Valley Health Systems, visit https://valleyhealth.org.

What makes Valley Health stand out in our communities?

What are some of the services and special programs Valley Health offers?

How is Valley Health growing?

Valley Health Systems was founded in 1975 with one location. Today, there are more than 40 locations, 150 providers, and 800 employees, with no plans to stop growing.

“We are so proud of our growth,” says Valley Health President and CEO, Steve Shattls. “We started out very small. We got a small federal grant. Some visionaries, even before I was here, and I’ve been here 46 years by the way. 50 years, and starting with one site, a couple which I called ‘Red, White and Blue’ providers, because they were provided by the federal government and they were employees of the U.S. public health service, and we started seeing patients.”

He says he even remembers bringing a trailer in to help get people dental services in Fort Gay, West Virginia, and hiring their first dentists.

“One of the first dentists we hired is still with us, and he still sees patients at Fort Gay. It’s really incredible,” says Shattls.

Even with starting in medical services, and adding dental, Valley Health has added on many other specialties through the years.

“We have behavioral health, and we need so much behavioral health in our communities around here,” says Shattls. “We do dental, optometry--we also do some things well beyond that. We’re outreaching to our communities dealing with public health issues and community health issues, like HIV, and using the medications that are available now to stop Hep-C, to cure disease.”

He says not all 40 Valley Health sites are comprehensive, but a unique aspect is that Valley Health is a community health provider.

“That differentiates us from everyone else: Being a community health provider,” says Shattls. “We have that integrated service. All under one roof, we can medicine with pediatrics, family medicine, internal medicine, women’s health with OB-GYN providers, behavioral health, dental, optometry--you can one-stop shop at many of our sites. We have services that are outreach, like pharmacy, and pharmacy services that complete the care. And completing care, is quality care.”

For those who might need help paying for prescriptions or appointment, Valley Health offers many programs that can help. This just helps with Valley Health’s overall mission.

“Our mission is all about accessing care,” says Shattls.

Even with its storied history, Valley Health has many plans for the future, especially in providing access to health care for those who need it most.

“There are so many things that we can look at,” says Shattls. “There are communities that are giving us calls all the time about, ‘How can we have a health center?’ We’re a community health center, and the key words are community health, and that’s an integration of services. So, are there other communities that we could go to? Absolutely. We need care in rural West Virginia, and if you read or listen to the news, primary care, access to primary care is difficult to find.”

