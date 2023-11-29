Resources Available to Help Stop Smoking and Vaping while Pregnant

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Valley Health Systems and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Valley Health Systems, visit https://valleyhealth.org.

How does smoking or vaping impact a pregnant mom and baby?

What kinds of resources are available to help with quitting smoking and vaping?

What is the ‘Baby and Me Tobacco Free’ program?

Smoking and vaping aren’t good for anyone’s health, but if you’re pregnant, it can really have a negative impact on mom and baby.

“First off, it can cause trouble getting pregnant. It can decrease your fertility if you’re smoking or vaping,” says Obstetrician-Gynecologist (OB-GYN) Dr. Ellie Hood. “Once you become pregnant, there are increased risks of birth defects like cleft lip and cleft palate. There’s also a risk of having the baby early, pre-term delivery, with a low birth weight. That can also damage the baby’s heart, brain, and lungs.”

She says new research even suggests vaping can damage both the mother’s and baby’s blood vessels, which can cause long-term damage.

Dr. Hood says vaping, often seen as an option that’s healthier than smoking, is not a better alternative. She says it’s also not a “tool to help you quit smoking” as vape devices can have even higher levels of nicotine than cigarettes.

One important note for pregnant women is to discuss available options and resources with your doctor.

“Once we identify someone who is smoking or vaping during pregnancy, we can refer them to the state’s quit line. We have some options such as patches, gum and things like that to assist in the cessation process,” says Dr. Hood. “But really one of the most powerful resources is a program funded by our state, and also in Ohio, and it’s called ‘Baby and Me Tobacco Free’ and we can make a referral for that program if the patient would like.”

After a quick referral process, the patient will be contacted by a counselor to set up virtual sessions, says Dr. Hood.

“They will send them a device, that hooks up to their phone, so they can monitor their carbon monoxide levels,” says Dr. Hood. “So they can really see their levels drop as they decrease their smoking or vaping, and then when they eventually quit.”

She says there is also a financial incentive for when the patient fully quits smoking.

“So they get money for diapers and wipes, and we can actually enroll one other person--a support person, somebody who lives in their household, a partner--and it provides almost $700 in money for diapers and wipes to help them quit smoking or vaping,” says Dr. Hood.

As for the other options to quit smoking and vaping, Dr. Hood says most pregnant patients prefer the gum or patches, and typically avoid oral medications. For anyone on the fence about quitting, Dr. Hood has this advice.

“Immediately they’re going to start to feel better. They’re going to breathe easier,” she says. “After one day of quitting, their baby is going to get more oxygen to it’s brain. So it’s really incredible that just a little bit of cut down, and even a short amount of time quitting, will really help.”

Visit valleyhealth.org to learn more.