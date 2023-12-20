Should You Go to Quick Care or the Emergency Room?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Valley Health Systems and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Valley Health Systems, visit https://valleyhealth.org.

When pain and sickness suddenly appear, you have some options. Should you go to quick care? Maybe the emergency room?

David Whitmore, DO, a Family Medicine doctor at Valley Health Systems, says it depends on a few factors.

“I would break it down into categories, starting with infants and pediatrics,” says Dr. Whitmore. “Most quick cares can do a lot of testing, and this would kind of apply to adults, too, that if you have a child that feels sick, the first thing I always tell parents is ‘Trust your intuition,’ If you think that this is an emergency situation, then go to the emergency department. But if you think, ‘Well, we’ve got a cold, a fever, we’re not in any respiratory distress, but he or she just doesn’t look like what I think they need to look like’ or ’I’m kind of concerned or worried,’ then I think that would be the child or infant that would need to come to quick care, to where they can be evaluated.”

He says quick care locations can do “point of care” testing, which gets results back very quickly. This includes tests for the flu, strep throat, RSV and COVID, as well as urinalysis for something like a UTI.

Dr. Whitmore says that while in quick care, doctors and nurse may determine that emergency care is needed, and will get to you the emergency department right away if needed.

These considerations for deciding between quick care or an emergency room visit also apply to adolescents and adults.

“If you are just not feeling well with everything in the area, obviously, we would recommend you come to quick care, so we can do an evaluation,” says Dr. Whitmore. “With physical examination, vitals and with lab tests, we can get that point of care testing done, so we can get some information very quickly and treat you, to keep you from sitting in a waiting room, or sitting in the ER for 8 to 10 to 12 hours.”

In the emergency department, patients are triaged due to severity of symptoms, so someone with cold or flu symptoms won’t be seen as quickly as someone with chest pain or a broken bone, for example.

Some pre-existing conditions might play a role in choosing to go to the emergency room right away, instead of quick care.

“Quick care you can be seen for a lot of [pre-existing conditions], however, let’s just say you’re having chest pain. If you’re 18, 19, 20 years old, that’s when you’d go maybe to your local quick care. However, if you have history of heart disease, if you have diabetes, if you have emphysema, COPD, or anything like that, if you’re having chest heaviness or shortness of breath, that you feel like you’re kind of struggling, that would be the patient population that I would say, ‘Yeah, you’ve got to go to the emergency department.’”

As for treatment at quick care facilities, they can prescribe medications.

“For treatment, we can do antibiotics. Oftentimes we’ll treat respiratory infections, things like that, we can cure a lot of that outpatient,” says Dr. Whitmore. “We can do medications, either injection if we feel that’s necessary if a patient’s sick enough, or oral medication. In the office, we can do breathing treatments if we feel it’s necessary. Oftentimes we have to do steroid injections for respiratory conditions, or things like that. So there’s a lot of things we can do immediately at the office.”

He also says most quick care facilities have a pharmacy in the same building, so people can get taken care of at a “one-stop shop” for both medical evaluation and filling prescriptions.

