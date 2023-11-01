Using Lifestyle Medicine to Improve Health Outcomes

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Valley Health Systems and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Valley Health Systems, visit https://valleyhealth.org.

What is Lifestyle Medicine?

What are the six major pillars of Lifestyle Medicine?

Why should Lifestyle Medicine be the first step in treatment of chronic diseases?

New research in Lifestyle Medicine indicates that modifiable, behavioral risk factors are what drive the leading causes of death in the United States.

“Lifestyle Medicine is all about applying evidence-based, therapeutic interventions regarding six major pillars,” says Cyrus Hajiran, MD, a Valley Health Systems Family Medicine doctor. “Those are food, exercise, sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and social connection. [These are used] to optimize your health; and prevent, treat, and reverse chronic disease.”

Dr. Hajiran says Lifestyle Medicine is a fairly new medical discipline in the United States, but he says the American College of Lifestyle Medicine is “paving the way for this movement.” He says this is more of a holistic approach to health care.

“For example, if a patient comes in with high blood pressure, and I treat with medicine and I fix the number, that’s helpful in a way, but it’s more so treating a symptom rather than trying to cure or address an underlying disease process if there is one,” says Dr. Hajiran. “A lot of times, what people eat, or how much they move, or how well they manage stress, are really the underlying, driving factors that lead to these chronic diseases. We don’t do as good of job talking about those or trying to educate or motivate people to fix them, as we do prescribing medication.”

It’s basically “prescribing” someone to make a behavior change instead of prescribing them a medication.

Dr. Hajiran says many of the accredited medical institutions for chronic diseases list Lifestyle Medicine practices as the first step in treatment, but in the U.S., it seems those guidelines aren’t always closely followed or taught in college.

“[U.S. medical colleges] don’t do a good job on teaching health care providers how to assess where people are and motivate them to change,” he says. “We often stop short with asking what their diet and exercise is and they’ll tell us, and we say, ‘You probably should do better,’ and then move on and [prescribe] a medicine. [Lifestyle Medicine] is all about changing that and really going after that.”

While Lifestyle Medicine is better for overall health outcomes, Dr. Hajiran says it is a longer process, to be able to adequately “break down these pillars.” He says that even just focusing on diet isn’t just a health choice.

“The reasons people are choosing things to eat, are sometimes in the constraints of what access they have to food, money they can spend on food, what they like to eat, what their kids like to eat,” says Dr. Hajiran.

He says Lifestyle Medicine takes all factors into consideration, to help patients “make those changes so they can improve their health.”

