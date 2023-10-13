Valley Health: What to know about colon cancer screenings, symptoms

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Valley Health Systems and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Valley Health Systems, visit https://valleyhealth.org/

Valley Health is dedicated to delivering primary and preventative healthcare services to approximately 75,000 patients annually in the areas of southern West Virginia, southeastern Ohio, and eastern Kentucky. Their commitment to raising awareness about colon cancer is evident, and they aim to educate and inform the public on this important topic.

According to Jason Ashworth, a family nurse practitioner, discussions and screenings for colorectal cancer typically commence at the age of 50.

“Having a colon cancer screening and a colonoscopy is nothing anyone relishes,” said Ashworth. “So a lot of people drag their feet and from 50 to 55 can go by quickly.”

However, it’s worth noting that in 2018, the recommended age for screenings was lowered to 45.

In cases where there's a family history of polyps, pre-cancerous polyps, or a significant number of polyps found in the examinations of other family members, earlier screenings should be considered.

Ashworth emphasizes that lifestyle choices, such as obesity and being overweight, play a crucial role in the potential development of colorectal cancer. He recommends adopting a diet rich in fiber, regular exercise, and quitting smoking as preventive measures.

Furthermore, if you have never undergone a check-up but are experiencing changes in bowel habits, Ashworth advises reaching out to your primary healthcare provider. Subtle changes in these habits could be indicative of underlying issues.

“Sometimes those subtle changes may mean something,” said Ashworth. “In one of the studies that they looked at at Yale, one of the patients that ended up being diagnosed with colorectal cancer just had some bright red blood in their stool. They thought it was a hemorrhoid and just treated it as a hemorrhoid. And as it turned out, it was actually one of the earlier signs, of colorectal cancer. "

Ultimately, Ashworth stresses the significance of scheduling a colonoscopy or a less invasive fit test.

For more information, visit https://valleyhealth.org/