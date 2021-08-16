Learn to Save a Life and Win Free Healing Appalachia Tickets

Sponsored - The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, Inc. (WV DII) will be raffling off FREE tickets for the Healing Appalachia music event during Charleston’s Art Walk on August 19, 2021. Winners will be announced live and online Thursday evening (you do not need to be present to win).

WV DII is also partnering with Hope in the Hills and Murphy Media to promote naloxone training and distribution to those attending the music event on September 24 & 25, 2021 at the West Virginia State Fair Grounds. Individuals completing the WV DII’s online naloxone training are automatically registered for a VIP experience during the event. Over 1,000 West Virginians completing the training by August 15th will also receive a free dose of naloxone and will be eligible to win two free event tickets.

This year’s Healing Appalachia lineup features Tyler Childers, Arlo McKinley, and TK & The Holy Know-Nothings. Additional artists will be announced soon; and tickets are available at: www.healingappalachia.org. Funds raised at Healing Appalachia are dispersed through the nonprofit Hope in the Hills, which gave more than $50,000 in 2021 to such non-profits as Recovery Point WV, Camp Mariposa, Mercer County Fellowship, and many more.

To be eligible to win event tickets and be pre-registered for the VIP experience visit: www.wvdii.org/healingappalachia and complete the course on or before August 15th.