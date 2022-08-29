Its West Virginia’s Save a Life Day!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, visit https://soarwv.org/

For the first time, every WV county is participating. 170 events are on the map!

Find a local event near you here: http://savealifewv.org/

The WV Office of Drug Control Policy, in collaboration with the University of Charleston Pharmacy School, is helping to ensure every county has Narcan to give out on Sep 8th. You can sign up to volunteer in Kanawha here, or Cabell here, or Fayette here.

You can also sign up for Ohio, Wetzel, Marshall, Hancock, or Brooke here.

Not near one of those counties? Find your local county contact here. Save a Life Day is preparing to be something remarkable. Well over 1,000 volunteers will sling well over 10,000 naloxone doses.

Boone County is ending their day with a parade. Blackwater Falls State Park will be slinging Narcan. A fleet of public libraries from Doddridge, Brooke, and Burnsville will be setting up Narcan training tables. Four dollar stores in Marion County will have Narcan tables, along with three McDonalds in Monongalia County, and three Grants Supermarkets in Mercer County. Eight fire departments are on the map too. That doesn’t count the huge list of churches, recovery homes, clinics, nonprofits, health departments, restaurants, gas stations, parks, and other outposts on this beautiful day.

This is West Virginia at her finest. We’re grateful you’re a part.

-Stacy, Sarah, Hunter, Tasha, Corey, Brooke, Rachel, Stephen, Iris, and Joe (soarwv.org)

PS: Dopesick author Beth Macy is coming to Charleston’s Taylor Books next Tuesday @ 7pm - RSVP on facebook here. SOAR will have a little swag table. We’d love to see you there!

PPS: Beth Macy’s new book, Raising Lazarus, features the good harm reduction work led by folks like you in Charleston, WV. It’s refreshing to see your stories shared in the context of a larger national saga of communities coming together to help each other survive the overdose crisis. Beth has a recent op-ed in the NYTimes (which also highlights Charleston) which you can read here.