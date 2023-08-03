5 Reasons You Need to Shop at an Online Farmers Market

1) You can enjoy shopping local in the comfort of your home

a. When you shop from The Wild Ramp’s online market, you are supporting local farmers and producers in your region. 80% of the money you spend goes back to them.

2) Order it directly to your home or have it prepared for pick up

a. The grocery store can get so crowded and take up so much of your time. Shopping through The Wild Ramp’s online market means you can have your items ready for pick up or even delivered right to your front door!

3) Buy fresh, clean produce

a. The produce you find at The Wild Ramp has been grown and cared for by local farmers throughout the Tri-State area. When you buy produce from our market, you know that it came from a farmer in our area!

4) SNAP Stretch program makes shopping cheaper for SNAP users

a. The SNAP Stretch program was designed to allow farmers markets to provide extra dollars for SNAP recipients to buy more fresh fruits and veggies.

b. How to stretch your SNAP:

1. Spend $1 at The Wild Ramp with your SNAP/EBT card.

2 .Receive $1 match to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables.

3. Receive $1 in kids or senior coupons if a child or senior is present.

5) Find better Prices than you will at the grocery store

a. Buying directly from the farmers market means you are buying directly from the farmer who produced the ingredients. This means there are no third parties involved and you can find more competitive prices.