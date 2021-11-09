Naloxone November: Preventing Overdose Deaths in WV

Sponsored - West Virginia experienced over a 60% increase in the number of overdose deaths in 2020, according to recent reports released by the United States National Office of Drug Control Policy (NODP) in October 2021. The increase is one reason the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WV DII) has launched an online naloxone training open to all West Virginians. Anyone throughout the state is invited to participate in the training. Upon completion of this online course, participants will be mailed a training certificate and two doses of a naloxone free of charge.

“Naloxone is a life-saving drug that we must continue to offer our loved ones and community members who are suffering from substance abuse disorder. We appreciate WV DII’s efforts to expand education around this life saving intervention, especially in light of the tragic increase in overdose deaths,” said Dr. Matthew Christensen, Director of the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy. “Recovery happens every day and, in many instances, naloxone makes that possible.”

While online (Zoom) trainings and face-to-face trainings are held throughout the state, the WV DII wanted to create an opportunity for West Virginians to get trained on proper naloxone use and overdose response immediately by creating an on-demand online course that can be accessed anytime and from any computer, explained WV DII President, Dr. Susan Bissett.

According to Bissett, the Institute believes that naloxone should be in any home where there is an opioid prescription. “We also encourage that businesses and organizations keep naloxone with their first aid kit or near their AED device,” Bissett said.

The increase in overdose deaths throughout the state further emphasizes the need for this life saving medication. “Rural parts of the state are very hard hit with overdoses; and being able to have access to naloxone to save lives is extremely important,” said Dr. Lindsay Acree, pharmacist and assistant professor at the University of Charleston School of Pharmacy. “Especially considering the amount of time it could take EMS to respond because it is so rural. It could take 20, 30, even 40 minutes. That could be life or death for someone. “You never know when you will need to have naloxone on hand. I’d rather have it and not need it, than not have it when I need it to save a life.” she explained.

Persons wishing to complete this short, 30-minute online training can register and complete the training by visiting: https://wvdii.thinkific.com/courses/naloxone-training. For more information or assistance, contact the WV DII at (681) 205-2287.