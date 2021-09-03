West Virginia’s Largest Free Naloxone Day-September 8

Sponsored - On Wednesday, September 8th, 14 West Virginia Counties are banding together to host the largest ever naloxone distribution day in the state.

Last year, West Virginia lost 1,349 family members to fatal overdoses—an increase of over 55% from the previous year. Fourteen counties will be setting up free naloxone booths at churches, clinics, colleges, gas stations, parks, supermarkets, and even a pet shop. All 70+ locations will also offer training and education, as well as resources for accessing recovery services.

Participating counties include: Kanawha, Cabell, Berkeley, Monongalia, Logan, Mercer, Ohio, Harrison, Wayne, Marion, McDowell, Jefferson, Putnam, Boone, Wyoming, and Morgan. Boone County hosted their day on September 2 and Wetzel and Ohio are hosting theirs on September 9. In total, all of these counties accounted for two thirds of the state’s fatal drug overdoses from 2020. Organizers plan to distribute over 4,000 naloxone kits (or over 8,000 doses, or 1,000 doses an hour) throughout the course of the day(s).

Kanawha and Putnam Counties will be hosting 14 sites.

Charleston

Cabin Creek Admin Building (Kanawha City), 104 Alex Lane

Risen City Church, 1410 4th Ave

West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, 118 Capitol St.

Chesapeake

Healthcare Center, 11950 MacCorkle Ave

Cross Lane

United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Dr

Dunbar

Serenity Club, 1225 Ohio Ave

Elkview

Baptist Church, 1150 Main St.

Hurricane

Valley Park, 1 Valley Park Rd

Montgomery

BridgeValley’s Davis Hall, 619 2nd Avenue

Nitro

Kingdom Life Fellowship, 405 1st Ave

Sissonville

Sissonville Health Center, 6135 Sissonville Dr.

South Charleston

Cafe Appalachia, 206 D St.

St. Albans

Gateway Church of Christ, 422 B St.

Winfield

United Methodist Church, 20 Radwin Dr.

Many people have heard of naloxone via one of its brand names, Narcan. Narcan is an easy-to-use nasal spray with no adverse side effects that works to reverse opioid overdoses. 2021 represents the 50th anniversary since naloxone was approved by the FDA in 1971.

Family members, friends of people who take opioids for pain, friends of people who use drugs, and anyone who wants to save a life are welcome to get trained on September 8th, 2021.

The majority of naloxone for this Save a Life Day will be provided by the WV Office of Drug Control Policy. In the case of Kanawha and Putnam Counties, naloxone kits will be supplemented by Marshall Health’s Great Rivers Regional System for Addiction Care, Aetna, Thomas Health, The Health Plan, Unicare, Cabin Creek Health Systems, the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network, the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, the Ezekiel Project, Gateway Christian Church, Southern WV Harm Redux, and Solutions Oriented Addiction Response WV. Education and recovery resources will be provided to each participant and are funded by the Kanawha Charleston Health Department.

For more information visit: www.savealifeday.org.