West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute Launches Online Naloxone Training

Sponsored - The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WV DII) has launched an online naloxone training course. Anyone throughout West Virginia is invited to participate in the training. Upon completion of this online course, participants will be mailed a training certificate and two doses of autoinjector naloxone free of charge.

Naloxone, an overdose reversal medication, is available in West Virginia through a standing order issued by the State Health Officer, Dr. Ayne Amjad or through area pharmacies without a prescription.

Recently, new legislation expanded the ability for certain non-profits and community organizations to distribute naloxone to the community under Dr. Amjad’s standing order.

“Naloxone is a life-saving drug that we must continue to offer our loved ones and community members who are suffering from substance abuse disorder. We appreciate WV DII’s efforts to expand education around this life saving intervention, especially in light of the tragic increase in overdose deaths,” said Dr. Matthew Christensen, Director of the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy. “Recovery happens every day and, in many instances, naloxone makes that possible.”

“While online (Zoom) trainings and face-to-face trainings are held throughout the state, the WV DII wanted to create an opportunity for West Virginians to get trained on proper naloxone use and overdose response immediately by creating an on-demand online course that can be accessed anytime and from any computer,” explained WV DII President, Dr. Susan Bissett.

West Virginia experienced a 45% increase in the number of overdose deaths in 2020. In fact, according to a report released by the United States National Office of Drug Control Policy last month, more West Virginians died of drug overdoses last year than in any previous year on record—an estimated 1,275 deaths in 2020.

Media inquiries can be directed to the Institute’s President, Dr. Susan Bissett at: susan@wvdii.org or (304) 941-4182. To participate in the training visit: https://wvdii.thinkific.com/courses/naloxone-training.

The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WV DII) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization located in Charleston. The Institute’s mission is to reduce deaths in West Virginia from opioid and drug abuse by being (a) an independent advocate for life-enhancing drug policies, and practices, (b) a hub for coordinating drug response activities, and (c) an educational center to address the prevalence of drug abuse and the stigma of drug addiction.