WV Navigator: Don’t miss the deadline to enroll for health insurance on December 15

The ACA Navigator program offers complimentary assistance for enrolling in health coverage to individuals without insurance. Our certified Navigators guide individuals through signing up for qualified health plans on the Health Insurance Marketplace or, if they qualify, Medicaid. We also help figure out if you’re eligible for health coverage and financial assistance.

Here are some important information about the program:

To secure coverage starting on January 1, it’s essential to complete enrollment by December 15. If this deadline is missed, there’s a grace period until January 16 to enroll in plans that kick in on February 1, marking the final opportunity. Failing to meet this last deadline could result in a gap in coverage until 2025.

Marketplace is a great option for small business owners and their employees

All plans include complimentary coverage for preventive services.

WV Navigator provides enrollment assistance either over the phone or in-person at their locations in Charleston, Barboursville, Fairmont, or Martinsburg.

If you’ve recently lost Medicaid, the Marketplace offers a practical option for health coverage.

4 out of 5 individuals obtaining Marketplace coverage can access plans that cost less than $10 per month.

WV Navigator, funded by grants, is available at no cost to offer enrollment assistance.

In West Virginia, 9 out of 10 individuals are eligible for a monthly subsidy to help cover the costs of the selected plan.

For more information, visit https://acanavigator.com/

