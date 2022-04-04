Area Pharmacies Partner with WVDII on Medication Safety and Overdose Prevention Initiative

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of WVDII and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about WVDII, visit https://www.wvdii.org/naloxonewv.

We are in a time when most Americans do not think about the most dangerous poisons in their homes—medication. To help educate persons about the importance of safe medication disposal and life-saving naloxone to reverse an opioid overdose, the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WV DII) has launched Nalox(ONE) West Virginia in partnership with over 20 pharmacies across West Virginia including members of Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (CPESN) WV, Fruth Pharmacy, and Pursue Care Rx.

The Nalox(ONE) Program empowers pharmacists to educate patients who receive prescribed opioid medications at participating pharmacies in West Virginia. Patients will have the option to receive the overdose reversal medication, Naloxone, and will also receive a DisposeRx® home medication disposal packet free of charge at the time of a pharmacist consultation.

“The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported a significant increase in West Virginia’s rate of overdose death from 2020 to 2021. Research indicates that co-prescribing naloxone with an opioid is effective in decreasing non-fatal and fatal overdoses,” said Dr. Susan Bissett, President of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute. “The WV DII is proud of this initiative to provide lifesaving medication at the time of an opioid fill making West Virginia homes safer,” added Bissett.

Pharmacists will be trained and educated about co-prescribing through curriculum being used in four states and developed by the North Dakota State University School of Pharmacy. At the time of an opioid prescription fill, pharmacists utilize an opioid screening tool to determine the risk of accidental overdose in the home along with counseling on proper medication use, storage and disposal. Pharmacy technicians will conduct follow-up calls with patients.

“We are thrilled to be a part of implementing a proven model of medication safety that has been successful in other states,” said Lynne Fruth, President of Fruth Pharmacy. “The combination of co-prescribed naloxone with medication disposal education is important not only for our pharmacies but also for the communities we serve,” added Fruth.

One of the main objectives of this program is to educate West Virginians about the dangers that opioids can pose in the home and to prevent overdose deaths.

Pharmacists began the accredited training process with plans to launch the Nalox(ONE) program in March 2022. Participating pharmacists will receive three Continuing Education Units (CEU) credits and reimbursement for their time upon completion of this training.

Dr. Gretchen Garofoli, CPESN WV says “Pharmacists have so much to offer but are handcuffed by lack of coverage. This project’s novel approach puts us in the game to serve West Virginians!”

The Nalox(ONE) project is funded in part by State Opioid Response funding through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources with matching funding from the WV DII. For more information contact the WV DII at 304-205-2287 or visit, www.wvdii.org/naloxonewv.