Sponsored - The most dangerous item lurking in your home might be in your medicine cabinet. Unused or expired prescription medications can cause serious issues when they get into the wrong hands.

According to the National Institutes of Health, there have been significant increases in prescription drug misuse over the last 15 years, which is reflected in an increased number of emergency room visits. Many of these overdoses are children. In fact, 9 or 10 childhood poisonings are related to medication. In addition, over 70% of teens who misuse prescription medications obtain them from a friend, relative, or from the medicine cabinet.

“We also know that many persons using illicit drugs started by obtaining a prescription drug knowingly or unknowingly from a friend or family member. And, about 60% of calls to poison control centers throughout the United States are medication related,” explained Dr. Susan Bissett, President of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WV DII). “Disposing of unused or expired prescriptions is essential to securing a safe home environment and preventing misuse.”

The WV DII is joining DisposeRx® to promote National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day 2022 on Friday, April 15th. The purpose of this event is to rid homes of unused or expired prescription medications and bring awareness to the importance of medication safety. Safely disposing of these medications is an important step to take when diverting individuals from intentional or non-intentional prescription drug misuse.

Prescription Drug Misuse can cause many health problems such as mental issues, addiction, and potential overdose - keep you and your family safe by ridding unused or expired prescriptions from the home. Visit your local Fruth Pharmacy for a FREE DisposeRx® medication disposal kit or request one online at: https://www.wvdii.org/medication-safety.