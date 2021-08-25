Healing Appalachia: Preventing Overdose in West Virginia

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of WV DII and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about WV DII, visit www.wvdii.org

In the last year, West Virginia experienced over a 50% increase in the number of overdose deaths. Three organizations have decided to work together to do something about this devastating increase.

The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, Inc. (WV DII) has partnered with Hope in the Hills and Murphy Media to promote naloxone training and distribution to those attending Healing Appalachia September 24 & 25, 2021 at the West Virginia State Fair Grounds. Individuals completing the WV DII’s online naloxone training are automatically registered for a VIP experience at the two-day music event next month.

Friday’s Healing Appalachia lineup includes Tyler Childers, Arlo McKinley, and TK & The Holy Know-Nothings. Saturday’s lineup was recently announced to include Kathy Mattea as emcee with artists the Buffalo Wabs, Lucero, The Marcus King Band and more. One and two-day tickets are available at: www.healingappalachia.org. Funds raised at Healing Appalachia are dispersed through the nonprofit Hope in the Hills, which gave more than $50,000 in 2021 to such non-profits as Recovery Point WV, Camp Mariposa, Mercer County Fellowship, and many more.

The organizations have the goal of educating over 1,300 concert goers by September 25, 2021—representing the number of lives lost in West Virginia to drug overdose in 2020. During the event in September Murphy Media will also organize an interactive VIP tent sponsored by the WV DII for purposes of naloxone training and featuring artists in recovery.

To be eligible for the VIP experience visit: www.wvdii.org/healingappalachia and complete the course.