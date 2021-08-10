Healing Appalachia: Preventing Overdose in West Virginia

Sponsored - In the last year, West Virginia experienced over a 50% increase in the number of overdose deaths. Three organizations have partnered to do something about this devastating increase.

The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, Inc. (WV DII) is partnering Hope in the Hills and Murphy Media to promote naloxone training and distribution to those attending Healing Appalachia September 24 & 25, 2021 at the West Virginia State Fair Grounds. Individuals completing the WV DII’s online naloxone training are automatically registered for a VIP experience at the two-day music event next month. Over 1,000 West Virginians completing the training by August 15th will also receive a free dose of naloxone and will be eligible to win two free event tickets. The raffle will take place live and online during Charleston’s Art Walk on August 19, 2021.

Friday’s Healing Appalachia lineup includes Tyler Childers, Arlo McKinley, and TK & The Holy Know-Nothings. Saturday’s line up will be announced soon and tickets are available at: www.healingappalachia.org. Funds raised at Healing Appalachia are dispersed through the nonprofit Hope in the Hills, which gave more than $50,000 in 2021 to such non-profits as Recovery Point WV, Camp Mariposa, Mercer County Fellowship, and many more.

“In this past year we lost a record 93,000 people in the United States due to opioid addiction - to put that into perspective America lost 58,000 in the 21-year Vietnam War,” said Dave Lavender, President of the Hope in the Hills board. “Many folks in our region - and around the US - have been battling an epidemic within a pandemic. It’s easy to lose hope but we can fuel recovery together and we can save lives together if we bond together as a community. We feel like sitting on the sidelines is not optional. We feel that teaming up with pro-active groups such as the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, Inc. and Murphy Media is an important and potentially game-changing way to energize and activate the large and caring base of music fans to step out and step up to take this rather easy and simple training that has been proven to save thousands of lives.”

The organizations have the goal of educating over 1,300 concert goers by September 25, 2021—representing the number of lives lost in West Virginia to drug overdose in 2020. During the event in September Murphy Media will also organize an interactive VIP tent sponsored by the WV DII for purposes of naloxone training and featuring artists in recovery.

To be eligible to win event tickets and be pre-registered for the VIP experience visit: www.wvdii.org/healingappalachia and complete the course on or before August 15th.