Healing Appalachia, Tyler Childers & Naloxone

In the last year, West Virginia experienced over a 45% increase in the number of overdose deaths. Three organizations have partnered to do something about this devastating increase.

The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, Inc. (WV DII) announced a partnership with Hope in the Hills and Murphy Media to promote naloxone training and distribution to those attending Healing Appalachia September 24 & 25, 2021 at the West Virginia State Fair Grounds. Individuals completing the WV DII’s online naloxone training free of charge and a VIP experience at the two-day music event this fall. Over 1,000 West Virginians completing the training by July 31st will also receive a free dose of naloxone and will be eligible to win two free event tickets (to be raffled off later this month).

Headliners at Healing Appalachia will include host acts Tyler Childers and Arlo McKinley, with many more acts to be announced. The full lineup will be announced later this summer. A ticket link will be accessible at www.healingappalachia.org. Funds raised at Healing Appalachia are dispersed through the nonprofit Hope in the Hills, which gave more than $50,000 in 2021 to such non-profits as Recovery Point WV, Camp Mariposa, Mercer County Fellowship, and many more. Hope in the Hills also started a music therapy pilot project in 2020.

“In this past year we lost a record 81,000 people in the United States due to opioid addiction - to put that into perspective America lost 58,000 in the 21-year Vietnam War,” said Dave Lavender, President of the Hope in the Hills board. “Many folks in our region - and around the US - have been battling an epidemic within a pandemic. It’s easy to lose hope but we can fuel recovery together and we can save lives together if we bond together as a community. We feel like sitting on the sidelines is not optional. We feel that teaming up with pro-active groups such as the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, Inc. and Murphy Media is an important and potentially game-changing way to energize and activate the large and caring base of music fans to step out and step up to take this rather easy and simple training that has been proven to save thousands of lives.”

The organizations have the goal of educating 1,275 concert goers by September 25, 2021—representing the number of lives lost in West Virginia to drug overdose in 2020. During the event in September Murphy Media will also organize an interactive tent sponsored by the WV DII for purposes of naloxone training and featuring artists in recovery.

“You’ve heard it said that someone in active addiction has to want to get help for healing to start. Carrying lifesaving naloxone is one of the things you can actively do that increases your chance of helping someone you love make it into recovery,” said Joe Murphy, CEO of Murphy Media.

To be eligible to win event tickets and be pre-registered for the VIP experience visit: www.wvdii.org/healingappalachia and complete the course on or before July 31st.