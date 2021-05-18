Live Event with Former Directors of DEA and National Office of Drug Control Policy

Sponsored - According to the National Institutes of Health, while most people take medications responsibly, an estimated 18 million people have misused prescription medications in the last year. In addition, many persons reporting intravenous, illegal drug use initially become addicted by obtaining a friend or family member’s prescription. According to Dr. Susan Bissett, President of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WV DII), medication safety and diposing of unused or expired medication are key components to combatting the opioid epidemic.

To help promote medication safety, the WV DII and DisposeRx® are hosting a live, online conversation on medication safety on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 3pm EST. The free event will stream live at: www.wvdii.org/live and will be rebroadcast on the WV DII Facebook and YouTube pages.

Panelists will include Mr. Jim Carroll, former Director of the National Office of Drug Control Policy and Uttam Dhillon, former Director of INTERPOL Washington—The U.S. National Census Bureau and Former Acting Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Carroll and Dhillon are Co-Founders of DC Consulting LLC, serving corporate, private, and non-profit clients offering government affairs, regulatory advice, marketing strategy, and public relations services focusing on healthcare, pharmaceuticals, drug policy, prevention of illicit drug use, law enforcement, homeland security and healthy communities. William Simpson, Co-Founder, President & CEO, DisposeRx® will also join the conversation a special guest.

“Our mission is to reduce overdose deaths in our state, one way we do this is through education and outreach about safe medication use and disposal,” explained Dr. Susan Bissett, WV DII President. “With our Partner’s at DisposeRx® we are reminding every West Virginian, ‘Don’t Keep Rx Around™!’”

Over the last two years, the WV DII, a non-profit with the mission of reducing deaths in West Virginia from opioid and drug abuse has educated over 40,000 persons about the importance of medication safety using a talking, animated avatar, Rx or “Rex.” This animated character is the Institute’s medication safety ambassador who is akin to medication safety in the same way Smoky the Bear™ is to forest fires. Rex reaches persons of all ages on the importance of safe medication use and disposal.

For questions about the live feed or “Don’t Keep Rx Around™” contact the WV DII at (681) 205-2287.