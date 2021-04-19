Medication Safety in West Virginia

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of WVDII and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about WVDII, visit [website].

The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WV DII), Inc. DisposeRx®, and Fruth Pharmacy have partnered to spread the word about medication safety. The organizations will go LIVE on April 15, 2021 at 3pm (at: www.wvdii.org) with the WV DII’s medication safety ambassador, Rex the Rx™ to share with West Virginia families the importance of safe medication disposal and storage. The live event will promote National “Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day” on April 16 and the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on April 24 with the message—”Start Today, Make It Every Day, Don’t Keep Rx Around™.”

Keeping medications out of the wrong hands is important for a multitude of reasons. In order to continue to raise awareness of this importance, DisposeRX President William Simpson has announce that this years Medication Disposal message will evolve to encourage people to maintain their medicine cabinets every day so that medication do not find their way to harm others. This partnership and renewed message will do much help help educate and inform the community.

The three organizations have launched a medication safety initiative for families and young children using the Institute’s Don’t Keep Rex Around™ Medication Safety Program. The goal is to help educate Fruth customers and families of young children about the dangers prescription medications can pose in the home. Activity sheets and medication safety pamphlets along with DisposeRx® medication disposal packets are available FREE to all Fruth customers through June 30, 2021.

For the last year, our lives have been disrupted and much has changed. Our focus, particularly as families, had been to learn to navigate the new normal. Some things are too important to overlook though, and keeping unwanted or unneeded medications in the home is an open invitation for kids or other individuals to make a mistake or have an accident. It’s important to understand proper storage and disposal of medications.

Recent data shows that there has been a 93% increase in unintentional exposure to medication by children 5 years or younger. 9 out of 10 unintentional childhood poisonings happen in the home. These unfortunate statistics really show the importance of properly storing medications in secure, out of reach locations to help keep children safe. When a medication is expired, or no longer needed, it’s important to properly dispose of those medications.

You can learn more about medication safety or request a DiposeRx® Medication Safety Packet by visiting: www.wvdii.org/medicationsafety.