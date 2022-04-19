The Most Dangerous Item in Your Home Could be in Your Medicine Cabinet

Sponsored - The most dangerous item lurking in your home, might be in your medicine cabinet. Unused or expired prescription medications can cause serious issues when they get into the wrong hands. According to the National Institutes of Health, there have been significant increases in prescription drug misuse over the last 15 years, which is reflected in an increased number of emergency room visits. Many of these overdoses are children. In fact, 9 or 10 childhood poisonings are related to medication. In addition, over 70% of teens who misuse prescription medications obtain them from a friend, relative, or from the medicine cabinet.

“Disposing of unused or expired prescriptions is essential to securing a safe home environment,” explained Dr. Susan Bissett, president of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute.

The Institute, in collaboration with the Charleston Police Department, will be participating as one of the statewide locations for National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 23 from 10am until 2pm. The event is free and open to the public. Anyone is welcome to come by car or on foot at 118 Capitol Street in Downtown Charleston to drop off unused or expired medications.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing expired and unused prescription drugs. The event also serves to educate the general public about the potential for prescription drug misuse and medication safety. Any medications may be dropped off with NO QUESTIONS ASKED. Community members are encouraged to drop off any unused, unwanted or expired prescriptions as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications.

For additional drug take back locations near you visit: https://takebackday.dea.gov/collectionsites. You can also obtain a FREE medication disposal kit for your home by requesting one at: www.wvdii.org/medicationsafety. For more information call 681-205-2287 or visit the Institute’s website, www.wvdii.org.