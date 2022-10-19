Preventing Prescription Misuse and Childhood Poisoning

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of WVDII and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about WVDII, visit www.wvdii.org/medicationsafety.

Did you know that one of the most dangerous items in your home may be medication prescribed to you by a physician? When medications are not stored properly or discarded when expired, they can be dangerous to others in your home—especially young children. In fact, accidental opioid overdoses represent the highest proportion of emergency visits involving prescription drugs and children. In addition, older children are likely to share prescription medication that is not prescribed to them—leading to misuse, addiction, and sometimes death.

“Research from the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse indicates an increase in childhood exposure to the opioids: fentanyl, oxycodone and buprenorphine especially among children under five years of age,” explained WV DII President, Dr. Susan Bissett. Young children aren’t the only concern, however. According to Bissett, teenagers and college students often share prescription medications using them as a sleep and study aids. In addition, older adults—those raising children and grandchildren—may not be storing medications properly or disposing them upon expiration. This makes them accessible to children, visitors, and other family members.

During October, Medication Abuse Awareness Month, the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WV DII) is reminding everyone of the three basic tenants of medication safety with the help of their medication safety ambassador, Rex the Rx™:

1. Always keep medication sealed, stored properly and out of the reach of children. The medicine cabinet is the best place. Do not store medications on countertops, end tables or dressers where little hands might reach them!

2. Only take medication prescribe to you. Never share medications with others (including family members).

3. Dispose of used or expired medications IMMEDIATELY to avoid diversion or accidents. Dispose of medications safely and protect our environment by using a medication disposal packet.

Obtain a free medication disposal kit, learn more about talking to your children about medication safety and learn how to store medications properly by visiting: www.wvdii.org/medicationsafety