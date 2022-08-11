West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute is Proud to Present Inside-OUT: incARceraTion Gallery Exhibit Opening

Sponsored -

Opening August 18, 2022

6:00pm – 8:00pm

Charleston Art Walk

118 Capitol Street

(On exhibit until October 1, 2022)

The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WV DII) will host the Opening of “Inside-OUT : incARceraTion” at their offices on 118 Capitol Street on Thursday, August 18 from 6pm-8pm during the Downtown Charleston Art Walk. The installation is a collaborative project between incarcerated Artists in the WV Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Reentry Advocates exploring the intersections between, trauma, addiction, recovery, incarceration, and reentry.

In partnership with Murphy Media, ONEbox LLC and the West Virginia Hope in Action Alliance, the WV DII will open the exhibit to the public periodically through October 1, 2022. Selected pieces from the exhibit will also be on display at Healing Appalachia to be held September 23 and 24 at the WV State Fair Grounds. In addition, persons wishing to view the exhibit can make appointments by calling (681) 205-2287.

“Many times, we overlook the linkages between trauma, addiction, incarceration and recovery,” said Heather McDaniel, director of the West Virginia Hope in Action Alliance. “This exhibition is an important reminder of the humanity behind these experiences.”

“Inside-OUT:IncARceraTion” explores the humanity of incarcerated individuals and meaningfully considers the reality of their journeys to become whole and healthy individuals, using their abilities to put good into the world, even while being excluded from it. The work considers how trauma, addiction and incarceration can all be forms of imprisonment.

The works hold in tension the realities of the incarcerated artist’s self-reflection of childhood trauma, addiction, and rehabilitation amid exclusion. At the same time, space is created for the community to consider what successful reentry and community restoration might look like and how “the light” can seep in to help heal what has been broken.

For more information, please contact the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute at: (681) 205-2287.