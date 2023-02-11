Saturday's game that pits the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-9) against the Texas State Bobcats (17-7) at Cam Henderson Center has a projected final score of 69-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marshall, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Thundering Herd head into this game on the heels of a 65-60 win against Coastal Carolina on Thursday.

Marshall vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Marshall vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 69, Texas State 59

Marshall Schedule Analysis

On January 21, the Thundering Herd registered their signature win of the season, a 53-52 victory over the Southern Miss Lady Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 181) in our computer rankings.

Marshall has 10 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

Marshall 2022-23 Best Wins

70-57 over UT Martin (No. 197) on November 21

59-52 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on December 31

72-64 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on February 2

71-59 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 226) on January 28

65-60 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on February 9

Marshall Performance Insights