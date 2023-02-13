The No. 14 Baylor Bears (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (15-10, 4-8 Big 12) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

West Virginia vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

West Virginia has compiled an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 38th.

The Mountaineers' 76.8 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 69.1 the Bears allow.

When West Virginia gives up fewer than 78.8 points, it is 15-5.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison

At home, West Virginia averages 78.9 points per game. On the road, it averages 71.9.

At home the Mountaineers are giving up 67.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than they are on the road (74.6).

At home, West Virginia knocks down 7.6 trifectas per game, 0.8 more than it averages away (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.8%) than away (33.3%).

