The Philadelphia 76ers (37-19) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-22) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 as 2.5-point favorites. The Cavaliers have won seven games in a row.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 112 - Cavaliers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 2.5)

Cavaliers (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Over (217)



The 76ers have a 33-23-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 33-26-1 mark of the Cavaliers.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 58.3% of the time. That's more often than Cleveland covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (37.5%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Philadelphia does it more often (57.1% of the time) than Cleveland (45%).

The 76ers have a .707 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (29-12) this season while the Cavaliers have a .273 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-8).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland is the fifth-worst team in the league in points scored (111.8 per game) but best in points conceded (105.9).

The Cavaliers are 17th in the league in assists (25.0 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Cavaliers are 19th in the league in 3-point makes (11.5 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

Cleveland takes 37.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 27.8% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 62.7% of its shots, with 72.2% of its makes coming from there.

