West Virginia vs. Kansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (16-7) against the West Virginia Mountaineers (15-8) at WVU Coliseum should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of Kansas. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Mountaineers secured a 73-60 victory over Iowa State.
West Virginia vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
West Virginia vs. Kansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 68, West Virginia 66
West Virginia Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Mountaineers took down the No. 21 Iowa State Cyclones, 73-60, on February 11.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Mountaineers are 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories, but also tied for the 30th-most losses.
West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-65 at home over Baylor (No. 7) on January 15
- 49-45 over Georgia (No. 31) on December 20
- 77-70 on the road over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 7
- 67-57 at home over Texas Tech (No. 91) on January 21
- 77-45 at home over TCU (No. 194) on January 10
West Virginia Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers are outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game with a +155 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.1 points per game (146th in college basketball) and allow 60.3 per outing (72nd in college basketball).
- Offensively, West Virginia is tallying 67.0 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (67.1 points per game) is 0.1 PPG higher.
- The Mountaineers are posting 72.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.2 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (62.4).
- West Virginia is allowing 55.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 17.0 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (72.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Mountaineers have been racking up 67.7 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 67.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
