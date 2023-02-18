The New Jersey Devils (35-14-5) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (27-18-9) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, February 18 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and MSG, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Devils fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in their most recent game, while the Penguins are coming off a 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders.

The Penguins have a 5-3-2 record over their past 10 games. They have scored 33 goals while giving up 32 in that period. On the power play, 28 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (25.0% success rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Penguins vs. Devils Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Penguins 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-105)

Penguins (-105) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-0.5)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a record of 27-18-9 this season and are 5-9-14 in overtime matchups.

Pittsburgh has earned 24 points (8-5-8) in its 21 games decided by one goal.

In 10 games this season when the Penguins ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-8-1).

Pittsburgh has seven points (2-5-3) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Penguins have scored more than two goals 33 times, earning 53 points from those matchups (24-4-5).

This season, Pittsburgh has recorded a single power-play goal in 15 games has a record of 7-6-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Pittsburgh is 15-7-1 (31 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 30 games, going 11-11-8 to register 30 points.

Devils Rank Devils AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.24 14th 4th 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.11 17th 4th 34.1 Shots 33.4 5th 4th 28.7 Shots Allowed 33.9 29th 19th 20.9% Power Play % 21.5% 17th 12th 80.6% Penalty Kill % 80.5% 14th

Penguins vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and MSG

ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and MSG

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

