Marshall vs. Georgia State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-11) against the Georgia State Lady Panthers (10-18) at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 63-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marshall, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 2:00 PM on February 18.
The Thundering Herd's most recent outing was a 63-61 loss to Georgia Southern on Thursday.
Marshall vs. Georgia State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
Marshall vs. Georgia State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marshall 63, Georgia State 60
Marshall Schedule Analysis
- When the Thundering Herd beat the Chattanooga Lady Mocs, who are ranked No. 159 in our computer rankings, on December 21 by a score of 60-56, it was their signature victory of the season so far.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Lady Panthers are 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the 15th-most losses.
- Marshall has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (12).
Marshall 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 163) on January 21
- 70-57 over UT Martin (No. 222) on November 21
- 65-60 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 224) on February 9
- 59-52 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 252) on December 31
- 72-64 at home over Appalachian State (No. 252) on February 2
Marshall Performance Insights
- The Thundering Herd are outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game, with a +124 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.8 points per game (188th in college basketball) and allow 60 per outing (66th in college basketball).
- Marshall scores fewer points in conference play (63.7 per game) than overall (64.8).
- The Thundering Herd are putting up more points at home (68.9 per game) than on the road (62.3).
- Marshall is giving up fewer points at home (60.3 per game) than away (63.6).
- In their past 10 games, the Thundering Herd are averaging 62.6 points per contest, compared to their season average of 64.8.
