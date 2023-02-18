How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-11, 4-9 Big 12) will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- In games West Virginia shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 13-4 overall.
- The Mountaineers are the 194th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders rank 170th.
- The Mountaineers record 8.2 more points per game (76.4) than the Red Raiders allow (68.2).
- West Virginia is 15-5 when scoring more than 68.2 points.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison
- West Virginia is posting 78.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 71.3 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Mountaineers are ceding 7.2 fewer points per game (67.9) than on the road (75.1).
- When it comes to three-pointers, West Virginia has played better in home games this season, averaging 7.6 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2023
|Iowa State
|W 76-71
|WVU Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|@ Texas
|L 94-60
|Moody Center
|2/13/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 79-67
|Ferrell Center
|2/18/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|2/20/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|2/25/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
